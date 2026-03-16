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India warns citizens in Iran not to cross borders without embassy clearance

It said the embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran
Israel-Iran conflict (File photo used for representational purposes)
Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 5:41 PM IST
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India on Monday asked its citizens currently in Iran not to approach or attempt to cross any land border for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy further said that Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran via land borders without its knowledge and guidance are highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties.

"...All Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India," the advisory said.

It said the embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination.

"The Embassy is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," it added.

The mission urged the Indian nationals in Iran to strictly follow its advisories and remain in touch with official channels and before undertaking any travel.

The embassy also posted helpline numbers that Indian nationals could reach out to in case of travel-related queries or emergencies - Telephone: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 9128109109, +98 993 217 9359; E-mail: cons.tehrant@mea.gov.in.

The advisory comes in the wake of recent attacks by the US and Israel on Iran.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a massive joint attack on Iran and with Tehran's retaliation, the conflict has extended to the entire Gulf region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsIndian embassyMEABS Reads

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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