Five Pakistanis held as Coast Guard seizes 526 kg drugs in Arabian Sea

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) intercepted an Iranian dhow carrying about 526 kg of high-grade heroin and methamphetamine in the Arabian Sea west of Lakshadweep, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Coast Guard units mounted coordinated sea-air surveillance, maintained sustained tracking of the suspicious vessel and subsequently launched a hot pursuit before boarding the dhow.

According to the ICG, five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel were apprehended.

The dhow, its crew and the seized contraband, estimated to be worth more than ₹3,000 crore in the international illicit market, were subsequently brought to Mumbai under armed escort for joint interrogation and further multi-agency investigation.

“A major maritime narcotics smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea was successfully neutralised with the seizure of the narcotics and arrest of five Pakistani nationals. It was a swift and decisive maritime interdiction that busted a transnational narco-terrorism network,” the ICG said in a statement. The seizure assumes significance due to both the scale and composition of the consignment. The haul comprised two of the most valuable narcotics in the maritime trafficking trade — heroin and methamphetamine. The investigation is expected to focus on the consignment’s origin, intended destination, financiers, logistics chain and possible links to wider international trafficking networks. The latest seizure comes amid a series of large narcotics interceptions by Indian maritime agencies in the Arabian Sea and along the western coast.

In February, the two agencies intercepted a foreign speedboat near the notional international maritime boundary line and recovered about 203 kg of suspected crystalline narcotics. Two foreign nationals were apprehended. Three months later, in May, the Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized around 115 kg of cocaine worth ₹1,150 crore during an intelligence-led operation off the Mundra coast. The cocaine was recovered from five bags thrown into the sea from a container vessel at the Mundra anchorage. The Coast Guard’s database records a 307.5-kg narcotics seizure worth ₹1,800 crore off Gujarat in April 2025. In March 2024, the Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted a Pakistani boat about 350 km from Porbandar and seized 80 kg of narcotics valued at ₹480 crore.

In November 2024, a coordinated sea-air operation led to the interception of a suspicious Myanmar-origin vessel in the Andaman Sea and the recovery of 6,016.87 kg of methamphetamine, valued at around ₹36,000 crore. The Coast Guard had then described the seizure as its biggest-ever drug haul at sea. Official records also showed that maritime narcotics enforcement extends beyond Gujarat, with seizures of hashish oil off Kanyakumari, marijuana around Dhanushkodi and other interceptions along India’s southern maritime approaches. An ICG spokesperson said the operational success exemplified the Bharatiya Tatrakshak’s maritime surveillance capabilities and its commitment to combating illicit activities within India’s sovereign waters and extended maritime zones.