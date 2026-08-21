Indian envoy discusses issues of mutual interest with B'desh Finance min

Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and discussed bilateral development projects and issues of mutual interest.

The meeting comes amid uncertainty surrounding Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India for next month's BRICS Summit following fresh strains in bilateral ties over Dhaka's demand for the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance and Planning of Bangladesh, H. E. Mr. Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, and held discussions on mutual interest on economic cooperation and bilateral development projects between India and Bangladesh," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh posted on X on Thursday.

Trivedi also gifted Chowdhury a copy of 'Arthashastra' by Kautilya. "Arthashastra says, 'Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere'," the Indian mission quoted from the book. Earlier, Trivedi also met the Minister of Health and Family Welfare Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain. "Both sides discussed issues of mutual benefit and mutual interest to further people-to-people cooperation in the field of healthcare," the Indian mission said. On Wednesday, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir said the possibility of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India next month for the BRICS Summit "remains slim" unless an appropriate environment based on "mutual trust" is created.

Kobir also expressed resentment over deposed prime minister Hasina, who fled to India following the political upheaval, being allowed to use Indian territory for political activities and media appearances. Earlier this month, Sheikh Hasina addressed a virtual press conference from New Delhi. The Bangladesh government lodged diplomatic protests with India over the matter. The Ministry of External Affairs maintained that it had no role in the media event concerning Hasina and it does not endorse anything said at the forum about the Bangladesh government. Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Bangladesh in November 2025 over alleged "crimes against humanity" during the crackdown on protesters during the youth-led movement.