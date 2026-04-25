Indian envoy Kwatra meets US energy secretary, discusses energy partnership

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and discussed the energy partnership between the two countries.

Kwatra received Wright and his wife Liz at the India House here.

"Honoured to host @SecretaryWright and Mrs. Wright at India House. Productive conversation on a range of subjects including the India-US energy partnership," Kwatra said in a post on X.

The US is keen to cooperate with India on civil nuclear cooperation in addition to other areas, such as coal gasification and US LPG exports.

India has increased its energy imports from the US over the past year amid trade pact negotiations with Washington.