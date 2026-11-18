India's Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela on Wednesday called on Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah and discussed preparations for his proposed official visit to India.

According to the Prime Minister's Secretariat, Dalela informed Shah during their meeting at Singha Durbar that his upcoming bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will be historic and significant.

The development comes a day after Nepalese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chetri said the ministry is engaged in necessary preparations for Shah's forthcoming visit.

According to ministry sources, Shah will visit New Delhi on November 22. However, there has been no official announcement on the dates.

During the meeting, Dalela said that the visit's agenda was already finalised and that the relevant agencies had ramped up preparations to ensure its success.