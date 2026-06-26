Indian envoy Vinay Kwatra discusses trade ties with US House panel

India's envoy to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, discussed the path to deepen bilateral trade partnership with the leadership and members of the Ways and Means Committee of the American House of Representatives.

"Joined a special roundtable discussion on key aspects of the US-India bilateral trade relationship with the leadership and members of the House Ways and Means Committee," Indian Ambassador Kwatra said in a post on X.

"We exchanged views and discussed the way forward to further expand and deepen the trade partnership," Kwatra said.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the negotiations between the two countries to finalise an interim bilateral trade agreement.