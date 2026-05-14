Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian-flagged merchant ship attacked off Oman coast, all crew members safe

Indian-flagged merchant ship attacked off Oman coast, all crew members safe

The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable, and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted, the MEA said

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz
All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them: MEA| Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

An Indian-flagged commercial vessel has come under attack off the coast of Oman but all its crew members are safe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

It is not immediately known who carried out the strike on the vessel on Wednesday.

The MEA described the attack as "unacceptable".

"The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," it said.

"All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them," it said.

The MEA said India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unimpeded maritime flows vital for global economic well-being: Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar meets Maldives foreign minister, discusses bilatreal ties

India-UAE to sign LPG, strategic petroleum reserves pacts during PM's visit

Nations must reflect: India on China backing Pakistan during Op Sindoor

PM Modi's UAE visit to focus on energy security, Fujairah cooperation

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsOmanIndian shipping companiesMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story