Indian Navy commissions INS Nipun, deep-sea vessel for submarine rescue
Built by Hindustan Shipyard, the 119.4-metre INS Nipun can support diving operations up to 300 metres and provide rapid submarine rescue and disaster relief
Built by Hindustan Shipyard, the 119.4-metre INS Nipun can support diving operations up to 300 metres and provide rapid submarine rescue and disaster relief
INS Nipun, a deep-sea diving vessel that has the capability to provide rapid submarine rescue, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Monday.
This is the second such deep-sea diving vessel commissioned into the Indian Navy.
INS Nipun was commissioned in the presence of Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.
Built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, the ship is 119.4 metres long with a capacity of 10,500 tonnes.
The ship has the capacity to support diving operations up to 300 metres. It also has the capability of providing rapid submarine rescue. It can also be deployed for disaster relief and humanitarian operations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 10:58 AM IST