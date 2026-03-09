Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indonesia signs agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles: Report

Indonesia signs agreement with India to procure BrahMos missiles: Report

In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth $200 million to $350 million

Brahmos
Brahmos missile (File photo: PTI)
Reuters Jakarta
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indonesia has entered an agreement with India to procure the BrahMos missile system, its defence ministry spokesperson Rico Ricardo Sirait told Reuters on Monday.
 
In 2023, BrahMos, a company co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, told Reuters it was in advanced discussions with Jakarta on a deal worth $200 million to $350 million.
 
Rico said the agreement was "part of the modernisation of military hardware and defence capabilities, especially in the maritime sector."
 
He declined to confirm the total value of the agreement.
 
The company clinched its first foreign deal, with the Philippines, Indonesia's Southeast Asian neighbour, in 2022. BrahMos and India's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Everything about India's long-range swarm attack drone Sheshnaag-150

India, China should see each other as partners: Chinese foreign minister

AI, cyber, space tech reshaping future battlefields: Southern Command chief

India's rise determined by own strength, not others' mistakes: Jaishankar

Rajnath Singh calls for Indian maritime leadership amid West Asia crisis

Topics :IndonesiaBrahMosBrahmos missileBS Reads

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story