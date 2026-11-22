Adani Defence and Aerospace on Saturday demonstrated a vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, Bagheera AT1, at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan, according to the company's media statement.

The trials were conducted under the No Cost No Commitment (NCNC) framework, which allows the armed forces to evaluate a weapon system without an immediate procurement commitment.

“The programme validated day and night engagements, a two-missile tandem firing along a single beam against a target representing an armoured vehicle, and an aerial-target engagement at an extended range. It was followed by a static display of the complete system,” the company said in a statement.

According to the media release, Bagheera AT1 has an engagement range of up to 8 kilometres (km), while a guided engagement was demonstrated at up to 10 km. It uses laser beam-riding guidance, under which the missile follows a laser beam directed at the target. The technology is designed to make the missile less vulnerable to electronic jamming compared with other systems using radio links. Bagheera AT1, developed for Indian requirements over 18 months, is mounted on a 4x4 high-mobility armoured vehicle. Its automated launcher carries four ready-to-fire missiles and eight reloads, taking the total capacity to 12. It can fire two missiles in quick succession to counter a tank's active protection system, with the second missile designed to penetrate its defences.

The system also features day and thermal-imaging sights for night operations, automated target tracking and the capability to engage aerial targets at extended ranges. The demonstration comes as the Army continues to modernise its anti-tank missile inventory, which includes the Milan-2T, Konkurs-M, Spike, Nag and Helina systems. Private sector participation in indigenous weapon development has also expanded beyond Adani. In May, Pune-based Nibe Limited successfully completed NCNC trials of its Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition, with a range of 100 km, at ranges in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. According to the company, the anti-personnel variant, equipped with a 10-kg warhead, struck a target at 100 km with a circular error probable (an expected impact area) of less than one metre.