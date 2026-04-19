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Iran envoy says India ties strong amid Strait of Hormuz ship firing

He further added, "...We don't want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also pursue peace so that we can have a peaceful region"

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India
Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India | Photo: ANI
Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 3:44 PM IST
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The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India told news agency ANI when asked about the shooting incident involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
 
"The relationship between Iran and India is very strong, and I don't know anything about this event you mentioned. We hope it will be resolved soon," Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said.
 
He further added, "...We don't want this war. We want peace, and we hope that the other side will also pursue peace so that we can have a peaceful region."
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Topics :IranWest AsiaShipping

First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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