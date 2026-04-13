Didn't charge toll from Indian tankers for Hormuz transit: Iran envoy

Iranian envoy to India Mohammad Fathali on Monday said that Indian tankers that have transited through the Strait of Hormuz did not pay any toll to Iran, but reiterated Tehran’s stand that the crucial water channel was “Iranian territorial water”.

Addressing a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in the national capital, Fathali said Iran considered India a friend. “Iran and India share common interests and a common fate in the region,” he said. “You can ask the Indian government if we have charged anything up to now,” the Iranian envoy said. In a cryptic response to whether India has bought oil from Iran, the envoy said, “We have oil. If any country wants to buy oil (from us), we are ready.”

New Delhi has categorically rejected reports that it has paid toll to Tehran to secure the exit of nine ships carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through the Strait of Hormuz after the outbreak of the 42-day conflict in West Asia when Iran barred the transit of ships through the crucial waterway. Currently, 15 Indian-flagged vessels are stuck in the Persian Gulf. Fathali said Iran will “devise a mechanism of passage of ships via the Strait of Hormuz”. New Delhi has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz is international waters. To questions on Tehran charging a toll from India, Fathali said, “We have a good relationship with the Indian government” and maintained “good contact” during the conflict. The Iranian envoy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held two telephonic conversations, and there have been five conversations between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“We have good contact with the Indian government. Our foreign minister named India as one of the five countries who are friends of India,” Fathali said, adding that Iran. “We want to help the Indian government as they have helped us during these days,” the Iranian ambassador said. The third consignment of humanitarian aid to Iran from India left the country on Monday. India-Gulf ties Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Jaiswal on Monday said India, on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stepped up its outreach to the Gulf countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber-Al Ahmed Al-Sabah. It focused on the regional situation and the well-being of the Indian community, Jaishankar said in a social media post. Jaishankar also spoke to Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan where the two discussed the implication of the West Asian conflict. Jaishankar concluded his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UEA) on Sunday. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Qatar last week.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Omanese counterpart Anwar bin Hilal bin Hamdoun Al Jabri on ways to promote bilateral trade and investment. In the last few days, Goyal has held discussions with the trade ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait. On Sunday evening, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended a mourning ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei organised at the Iranian Embassy. Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also participated in the ceremony to pay respect to the departed leader on the 40th day (Chehelum) of his demise. Khamenei was killed in an Israel-US strike on February 28.