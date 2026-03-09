Iran sought permission to dock three warships at Indian ports: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday told Parliament that the conflict in West Asia has implications for India’s energy security, and the government remains committed to ensuring that fully, taking into account the availability, costs and risks of the energy markets.

In a statement made in both the Houses in the morning on the first day of the second leg of the Budget session, Jaishankar said, “For us, the interests of the Indian consumer have and will always be the overriding priority.” “Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation,” he said.

Amid sloganeering and protests by Opposition MPs, who demanded a detailed discussion on the impact of the conflict in West Asia on India, the minister detailed the government’s efforts in helping stranded Indian nationals, with at least 67,000 having returned home. Jaishankar also shared details about Iran seeking to dock three of its warships at Indian ports, including one that is currently docked at Kochi. He said Iran on February 28 sought India’s permission to dock three of its naval ships at Indian ports, and the approval was granted the next day on March 1. “IRIS Lavan actually docked on March 4 in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities,” the minister said. “We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country’s thanks for the humane gesture,” Jaishankar said.

Of the three Iranian warships, IRIS Dena was torpedoed and sunk by a US submarine on March 4 off the coast of Sri Lanka. The warship was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise as well as the International Fleet Review hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack. Another Iranian warship was allowed to dock by Sri Lanka at its eastern port of Trincomalee. The vessel, IRIS Bushehr, had sought permission to enter Sri Lankan waters, citing an engine failure. The Opposition, including the Congress, have criticised the government for the sinking of the Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean region.

The minister said there have been numerous casualties, including at the leadership level in Iran, as well as destruction of infrastructure in the region. He did not specifically mention the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US–Israel military strike, or the sinking of an Iranian naval ship by the US in the Indian Ocean last week. He said while attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. He said he has spoken to the Iranian foreign minister on February 28 and March 5. He also detailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi having reached out to leaders of West Asian countries, including the Gulf states, and India continuing to engage with the US and Israel.

Jaishankar said India’s national interest, including energy security and trade flows, will always be paramount in the government’s handling of the fallout of the conflict in West Asia. He said the well-being and security of the almost 10 million Indians living and working in the region is the government’s “overriding priority”. The Opposition in both the Houses demanded a discussion. In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition staged a walkout during Jaishankar’s statement, while in the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs sloganeered and entered the well of the House, which forced the chair to adjourn the House a little after 12 pm when Jaishankar concluded his statement. The Lok Sabha reconvened at 3 pm but was adjourned for the day and could not take up the scheduled discussion on the Opposition’s notice for the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

In his statement, Jaishankar said India is in favour of peace and urged a return to dialogue and diplomacy. “We advocate de-escalation, restraint and ensuring the safety of civilians,” he said. The minister said the conflict has witnessed not only fighting between Israel and the US on one side and Iran on the other, but also attacks on a number of Gulf States. The minister said India has consistently advocated dialogue. “It is also imperative that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected,” he said. Jaishankar said the region is key to India’s energy security and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas. He said the Gulf is also a major trade partner, accounting for $200 billion almost annually. In the last decade, there have been significant investments from the region into the Indian economy, the minister said. He said the serious supply-chain disruptions and climate of instability that we perceive are indeed serious issues.

Jaishankar expressed concern at the attacks on merchant shipping, where Indian nationals often constitute a large proportion of the crews. He said two Indian mariners have lost their lives and one remains missing in such incidents. He detailed the advisories issued by the respective Indian missions for the Indian community living in the region, and its efforts to help stranded Indian nationals return home. The Directorate General of Shipping, through an order on March 2, constituted a Quick Response Team for immediate response, coordination and support functions for seafarers, he said. Jaishankar said about 67,000 Indian nationals have returned home. On March 7, there were a total of 51 inbound flights operated by Indian carriers, 49 on March 8, and 50 flights planned for March 9, he said.

The Opposition has persisted with its demand for a wider discussion on the West Asian conflict, which the government was unwilling to accede to at least until Monday evening. The government is keen to have the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved against the Speaker. After Jaishankar completed his statement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition’s notice to remove Birla from office had already been accepted, and the government was willing to discuss it but the Opposition was disrupting the proceedings. With Kerala and Tamil Nadu being two of the states headed for Assembly polls, and people from these two states live and work in West Asia in large numbers, several of the Opposition parties are keen that Parliament discuss the issue. The Opposition has also flagged the question of energy security in the context of prices of cooking gas cylinders having been increased, and there is apprehension that the supply could be curtailed in the days to come.