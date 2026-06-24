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Iranian President Pezeshkian invites PM Modi to Ali Khamenei's funeral

There is no confirmation from New Delhi on the invitation to PM Modi

Masoud Pezeshkian, Narendra Modi, Pezeshkian-Modi, Modi-Pezeshkian, Modi Pezeshkian, Pezeshkian Modi
The funeral ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 3:45 PM IST
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is learnt to have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the burial ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The funeral ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.

There is no confirmation from New Delhi on the invitation to PM Modi.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

The Indian prime minister has been invited by President Pezeshkian to the burial ceremonies, the diplomatic sources said.

The funeral is slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiIndia IranUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:45 PM IST

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