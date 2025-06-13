Israel launches 'preemptive strike' on Iran's nuclear sites, confirms IDF

Israel on Friday (local time) launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran against the latter's nuclear programme, Defence Minister Israel Katz announced.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated, "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

Taking to X, Israel's Defence Force (IDF) wrote, "The IDF launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive to strike Iran's nuclear programme. Dozens of IAF jets completed the first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran."

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” CNN reported, citing Katz's statement. He also announced a "special situation" in Israel over Israel's attack on Iran, adding that the schools in Israel would remain closed on Friday.

IDF further added, "Today, Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and to the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfill the obligation to act in defence of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so, as we have done in the past."

Citing a US official, CNN reported that the US has no involvement or assistance in the strikes carried out by Israel. It has also closed its airspace until further notice, according to the country’s Ministry of Transportation.