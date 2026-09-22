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Jaishankar discusses India-EU cooperation, Ukraine with EU counterparts

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday, leading an Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Jaishankar discussed India-EU cooperation, multilateral issues and key global developments, including the Gulf, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific, with EU counterparts | Image: X@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 8:18 AM IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed India-EU cooperation, multilateral issues and key global developments, including the situation in the Gulf, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific, with his European Union counterparts here.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday, leading an Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"Appreciated meeting my European Union colleagues this afternoon in New York #UNGA81," he said in a social media post on Monday local time.

"Discussed India-EU cooperation, multilateral issues and current developments, including in the Gulf, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said.

Earlier, he met Nauru President David Adeang on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week.

"Appreciate the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Naoreo. India remains strongly committed as a development partner," Jaishankar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :S JaishankarIndia-EU tiesEuropeEuropean Union

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

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