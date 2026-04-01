Jaishankar discusses West Asia crisis with Portuguese counterpart Rangel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel as the two leaders exchanged views on the West Asia conflict besides discussing ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar shared the update in a post on X.

"A good conversation this evening with Portuguese Foreign Minister @PauloRangel_pt Exchanged views on the West Asia conflict. Also spoke about further strengthening bilateral cooperation," he said.

Jaishankar has spoken to many of his counterparts from different countries since the conflict began a month ago.

The MEA on Monday reiterated that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region.