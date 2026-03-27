Jaishankar, French Foreign Minister discuss situation in West Asia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting and discussed the situation created by conflict in West Asia.

The two leaders agreed to continue coordination to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is safe.

"The ministers spoke at length about the situation in the Middle East. They agreed to continue their close coordination with the aim of working jointly to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is safe,"a release from French Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers welcomed the fact that Prime Minister Modi has confirmed his participation in the Evian Summit (15-17 June). With this in mind, the two ministers highlighted India's contribution to the G7's work, particularly on the question of major macroeconomic imbalances, and on international partnerships and solidarity," it added.

It said that Jaishankar's participation in the meeting testifies to the importance France attaches to closely involving India, which holds the BRICS presidency this year, in its G7 presidency. The conflict in West Asia between Israel-US and Iran has caused energy supply disruptions. Jaishankar also met South Korea's Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Hyun. "Productive meeting with @FMChoHyun of RoK. Look forward to further advancement of our partnership," he said in a post on X. Jaishankar also met Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. "Always nice to meet my friend FM Toshimitsu Motegi, this time on the sidelines of G7 FMM," he said in a post on X.