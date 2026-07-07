Jaishankar meets Bahrain King, discusses ways to strengthen bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Bahrain and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral partnership.

Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain from Qatar on the second leg of this four-nation visit to the Gulf, which also includes Kuwait and Oman, from July 5 to 10.

"Honoured to have an audience with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain. Also privileged to meet HRH Crown Prince and PM Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the audience," Jaishankar posted on X.

The minister conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the King and thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

"Deeply value His Majesty's continued guidance for advancing the India-Bahrain partnership. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain," he said. Earlier, Jaishankar met Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and discussed deepening bilateral cooperation and ongoing developments in the region. "Delighted to meet FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain in Manama today. Discussed deepening our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on ongoing developments in the region," he said in another post. During the ongoing visit, Jaishankar will meet his counterparts and top leaders of the four Gulf countries to enhance bilateral relations and exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

The Gulf visit comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in West Asia following the signing of an agreement aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict. Bahrain was under direct Iranian missile and drone strikes before the ceasefire. Qatar and Oman have emerged as mediators, along with Pakistan, in bringing about the Iran ceasefire following weeks of escalating tensions. The indirect talks between the US and Iran in Doha are set to continue after the week-long funeral rites of Iran's slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which started on Friday. During his Qatar visit on Sunday, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and reviewed cooperation in energy, trade, investments, connectivity and security.