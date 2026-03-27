Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart, discusses ties, West Asia situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meet taking place in France. The two leaders held discussions on further strengthening ties between India and Canada across sectors such as critical minerals and trade.

The details of the meeting were shared by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in a post on X.

She said that the leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia and followed up on advancing the India-Canada partnership on the heels of the recently concluded visit by Canadian PM Mark Carney to India.

"Met with my Indian counterpart, @DrSJaishankar, to follow up on the partnership our Prime Ministers advanced during our visit to India earlier this year. We discussed trade, the situation in the Middle East, and key areas where we can deepen cooperation, including critical minerals, agriculture, and education", Anand said.