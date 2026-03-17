EAM Jaishankar meets EU leadership, discusses West Asia, India-EU FTA

During his two-day visit to Brussels, the European Union (EU) headquarters, on March 15 and 16, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the situation in West Asia, including its effects on energy security, with the EU’s leadership.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Jaishankar visited Brussels “within six weeks of the historic state visit of EU leaders to India” and “the successful 16th India–EU Summit”, where the two sides concluded the negotiations for the India-EU free trade deal.

The discussions centred on India-EU relations following the recent summit and on priorities identified in the joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, including early signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, as well as the situation in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

During his discussions, Jaishankar spoke about unlocking the full potential of the FTA, deepening defence industrial collaboration and maritime cooperation under the Security and Defence partnership, transforming the Trade and Technology Council into a more outcome-driven forum integrated with industry, advancing sustainable development and green and clean energy collaboration, and strengthening mobility frameworks. Jaishankar urged EU foreign ministers to realise synergies between India’s relations with the EU and with member states — a sentiment fully reciprocated by his EU counterparts, the MEA said. Jaishankar stressed the growing convergence between India and the EU in maintaining a stable international order and strengthening multilateralism.