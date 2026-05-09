Jaishankar meets Guyanese health minister, reviews bilateral ties progress

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Guyanese health minister and discussed the progress of India-Guyana health ties.

Jaishankar, who is on a three-nation visit to the Caribbean, met Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony on a stopover in Georgetown, Guyana.

"Delighted to meet Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony of Guyana during my stopover in Georgetown. Glad to learn of the progress in our bilateral health cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar was in Jamaica on the first leg of his tour, then went to Suriname, and will be in Trinidad and Tobago for the final leg of his visit.