Jaishankar on 5-day visit to Africa to strengthen trade and investment ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday left for a five-day visit to three African countries to further strengthen India’s trade and economic links, explore cooperation in infrastructure development, and enhance development cooperation and capacity building with these countries. Jaishankar will visit Ghana, Ethiopia, and Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), all of which are expanding their mining sector to focus on critical minerals in addition to gold extraction.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar’s visit reflected India’s commitment to deepen its partnership with Africa, and bolster the country’s solidarity with the Global South. He will also discuss the impact of the West Asian and Russia-Ukraine conflicts on food, fuel, fertilisers and finance, or “4F”. In recent weeks, Jaishankar has consistently highlighted challenges that the Global South is set to face regarding its food and fuel security.

Announcing Jaishankar’s visit to Ghana, its foreign minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X on Monday that discussions between the two sides will focus on pharmaceutical development, agricultural mechanisation and value addition, industrialisation and job creation, as well as scholarships and information technology partnerships. Ablakwa said cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector will take place within the framework of Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama’s Accra Reset policy. Its objective is to reduce Ghana's aid dependency, bolster local industrial capacity, and increase domestic value addition to minerals and agriculture. Ghana is also looking to expand the country’s access to markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).