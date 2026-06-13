Jaishankar raises strong protest with Rubio over deaths of Indian seafarers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong protest over the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said in a post on X about his talks with Rubio.

Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," Jaishankar said.