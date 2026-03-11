Jaishankar speaks to Russia's Lavrov, EU chief amid West Asia crisis

Days after the US issued a temporary 30-day waiver to New Delhi to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil in view of disruptions in the energy market, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Jaishankar also had a conversation with European Union’s (EU)'s Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas.

The EAM has, over the past few days, reached out to his counterparts in the West Asian region, including Iran, where he has sought the help of the governments of those countries for the welfare of Indians who live and work there, and also discussed the regional situation, including energy security.

The conflict in West Asia has hampered energy supplies from the region to India via the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). In a social media post, Jaishankar said he had a good telephonic conversation with Lavrov, where the two shared their assessments on the West Asia conflict and related diplomatic efforts. The two also took stock of “our bilateral cooperation agenda”, Jaishankar said. The EAM also said that he held a “useful” discussion on the West Asia conflict and its repercussions with Kallas.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun. According to a readout of the Jaishankar-Araghchi conversation released by the Iranian foreign ministry on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister held the US responsible for the disruptions in the shipping of crude oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, holding Washington's "destabilising actions" as the cause of the problem. The readout said Araghchi provided Jaishankar a "detailed" account of the "crimes" committed by the US and Israel against Iran over the past 11 days, including the missile attack on a girls' school in Minab and subsequent strikes on civilian sites. He emphasised Iran's determination to comprehensively defend the integrity of Iran, the readout added.

It said the two foreign ministers also discussed the consequences of the disruptions in the movement of oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. “Referring to Iran's principled approach to safeguarding shipping security in the Persian Gulf, Iran's foreign minister reminded that the insecure situation and problems arising for shipping in the Persian Gulf are a result of the aggressive and destabilising actions of the US, and the international community must hold the US accountable for this situation,” the readout said. On the overall situation, the Iranian readout described the “aggressive act by the US and Israel” as a “violation of the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law". It said all governments have a responsibility to condemn "this military aggression and blatant law-breaking".

"The Indian foreign minister, while emphasising the importance of continuing and enhancing bilateral relations between Tehran and New Delhi, stressed the necessity of ongoing consultations to help restore stability to the region," it said. Jaishankar and Araghchi had earlier spoken on February 28 and March 5. An Iranian warship is currently docked at the Kochi port. In a related development, US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor on Wednesday posted on social media that “India has been a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world”. Gor said “the US recognises” that “the ongoing purchases of Russian oil are a part of this effort”. “India is one of the largest consumers and refiners of oil, and it is essential for the US and India to work hand in hand for market stability for Americans and Indians,” Gor said.

A top White House official on Tuesday said the US has “temporarily permitted” India to “accept” Russian oil already on ships to ensure energy supplies amid the conflict with Iran, and highlighted that America's allies in India are “good actors”. US President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and the whole national security team “came to this decision because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil”, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a press conference. “So, as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them (India) to accept that Russian oil. And this Russian oil was already at sea,” she said, adding that this short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time.