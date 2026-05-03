Long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile to redefine India's naval warfare

In a major leap for India’s maritime strike capability amid the continuing West Asia crisis that has left global shipping under growing strategic stress, India has test-fired an indigenous long-range anti-ship hypersonic missile from a defence facility off the Odisha coast, defence officials said on Sunday.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the 1,500-km range anti-ship hypersonic missile (LR-AShM) commenced its Phase-II flight trial during a test conducted from Launch Complex-IV of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at the APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

"After the missile successfully lifted off from a hermetically sealed container, leaving behind a thick layer of smoke, the stage separation was perfect. The missile was tracked by various range systems deployed in multiple domains. The flight data collected during the trial on Friday are being analysed. A couple of more tests will be conducted before the weapon is inducted into the armed forces," a defence official told Business Standard.