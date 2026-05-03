Long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile to redefine India's naval warfare

The test was conducted a day after Samir V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and chairman of DRDO, hinted at its trials at an event in New Delhi, stating that the missile programme has reached an advanced stage. Configured with a two-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system, the missile is expected to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy.
The test also marked another milestone in the country’s rapidly evolving hypersonic weapons programme, days after DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the salvo-launch capability of the indigenous Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Short Range (NASM-SR) off the Odisha coast, signalling a broader push to strengthen maritime deterrence capabilities.