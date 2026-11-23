India sits a notch above the "middle powers" in Asia, according to the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index. The Sydney-based think tank classifies it as a "major power" and ranks it third on comprehensive national power, behind the United States and China.

The measure, called power yield, captures how well a country turns resources into regional influence. India has remained below the line for years. Susannah Patton, a former Lowy Institute director who helped build the index, told Business Standard last year that India belonged among the underperformers. The score for economic capability declined to 26.4, while India maintained its third position.

According to Lowy, the weakening rupee, as well as changes in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic measurement methodologies, resulted in a decline in India's relative gross domestic product (GDP) status, while outbound investment decreased by almost $20 billion. The future resources score rose to 56.2 due to improved growth forecasts. Diplomacy performed somewhat better than other areas. The diplomatic influence indicator, which remains India's strongest, scored 70.3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considered the second most influential leader in the region after Xi Jinping, climbing three positions. The drawback, according to Lowy, is that Modi's image in terms of global leadership and ambition has worsened. Another reason, according to the institute, is that India played no significant role in the US-Iran war, especially during the sinking of IRIS Dena, an Iranian Navy ship, by a US submarine following India's Exercise MILAN and International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam.

Defence and trade links improved. Defence networks rose two ranks to ninth place with a score of 18.6, thanks to increased regional engagement and the sale of BrahMos missiles to Southeast Asia. India is one of only five countries to show an improvement in the economic relationships indicator without falling into negative territory, placing seventh. This is noteworthy, as India has historically struggled in that area. Patton said last year that large countries have "a tendency to look inwards" and that "economic relationships are an area where India has struggled historically in the Index." This year's rise in that ranking is one of the improvements.