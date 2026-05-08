Maiden test of India's 1st indigenous modular glide weapon TARA successful

Exactly one year after Operation Sindoor, which marked a significant shift in the country’s military doctrine towards stand-off precision warfare, India has successfully demonstrated another decisive leap in indigenous strike capability with the successful maiden flight-trial of the Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) weapon system off the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Odisha, defence officials said on Friday.

The flight-trial was conducted in collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF) from an airborne platform. "This first test validated not only the aerodynamic performance of the winged glide configuration but also the navigation, guidance and control architecture of the weapon," a defence official told Business Standard.

Designed as a modular range extension kit with fibre-optic gyro-based inertial navigation, multi-GNSS guidance and an electro-optical/imaging infrared terminal seeker, TARA enables combat aircraft to hit high-value hostile ground-based targets from significantly safer stand-off distances with pinpoint accuracy. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement that TARA was designed and developed by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and other laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is India’s first indigenous modular glide weapon that can transform conventional unguided warheads into long-range precision-guided weapons. The successful trial marked a major milestone in India’s quest to build affordable yet highly effective precision-strike capabilities indigenously. The low-cost system will enhance the operational reach, accuracy and lethality of existing aerial munitions.

"TARA is the first glide weapon to utilise state-of-the-art low-cost systems. It will provide the IAF with the ability to engage strategic and tactical targets with significantly higher precision while reducing exposure of pilots and aircraft to enemy radar-guided missile systems," said a defence scientist. The incorporation of electro-optical and imaging infrared terminal guidance is particularly significant, as it can enable terminal target discrimination even in contested electronic warfare environments where satellite navigation can be degraded or jammed, he said. According to defence experts, this successful test on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor reinforces India’s efforts to internalise lessons from recent high-intensity conflicts, where precision-guided glide munitions have emerged as indispensable force multipliers.

"Modern battlefields demand the ability to strike hardened infrastructure, logistics nodes, radar stations, command centres and different formations from outside adversarial engagement envelopes. TARA addresses these requirements by giving the IAF an indigenous low-cost stand-off strike option that can be produced at scale," said N K Samal, a former IAF officer. TARA has already entered the manufacturing ecosystem, potentially paving the way for its early operational induction. Production activities are now underway in collaboration with development-cum-production partners and other Indian industries. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, congratulated the scientists, engineers, IAF personnel and industry partners associated with the successful test. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the maiden flight-trial as a significant advancement in India’s indigenous defence capabilities.

What is TARA and how does it perform? TARA has been configured as an air-launched, long-range stand-off air-to-ground precision weapon to convert conventional unguided warheads into smart glide munitions. It can glide towards its target at a speed of more than 650 kmph. The rear-actuated fins allow the system to perform complex manoeuvres in the terminal phase. Sources said the weapon will be available in multiple configurations, including TARA-250 with an overall weight of approximately 308 kg, while the TARA-450/500 variants weigh around 546 kg. The modular glide and guidance kit itself weighs around 98 kg, enabling integration with existing bomb inventories without major structural modifications.

The weapon has been designed for deployment from combat aircraft operating across a broad launch envelope ranging from 10,000 feet to 45,000 feet, allowing strike missions from medium to high-altitude profiles. It can be integrated with all advanced combat aircraft, including Sukhoi and Tejas. The operational stand-off range of this smart bomb is more than 80 km and it enables fighter aircraft to engage hostile ground targets while remaining outside frontline air-defence engagement zones. In terms of accuracy, the uncooled imaging infrared seeker-based variant is reported to deliver a circular error probability of less than three metres, providing near-pinpoint strike capability against fixed or high-value targets.