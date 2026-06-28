MEA rejects Pakistan's allegations over Karachi Rangers base attack

India on Sunday forcefully dismissed Pakistan's allegations of an Indian link to an attack on a military base in Karachi that left four paramilitary personnel dead, saying the neighbouring country should look inwards and take credible action against terror infrastructure on its soil.

Reports from Islamabad said Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists and captured another alive after foiling a brazen attack by militants on a Sindh Rangers compound in Karachi on Saturday night.

The attack left four paramilitary personnel dead and marked the city's first major terrorist strike since October 2024. Certain elements in the Pakistani establishment alleged an Indian link to the attack.