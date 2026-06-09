'Misinformation': India slams Pak's 'Fitna al Hindustan' narrative at UN

India on Monday hit out at Pakistan at the UN, slamming Islamabad's decision to refer to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al-Hindustan' as nothing but "officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology." India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni delivered a strong statement against Pakistan here during a UN Security Council meeting on the 'Situation in Afghanistan'.

Hitting out strongly,Parvathaneni said that Pakistan coming up with official notifications, directing its government agencies to start referring to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al Hindustan', "is nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology".

Last year, the government of Pakistan officially designated all terrorist groups and organisations operating in Balochistan province 'Fitna al Hindustan', alleging, without giving any proof, that the outfits indulged in terrorism at India's behest, according to Pakistani media reports. Parvathaneni called it "an outcome of an organised factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan which aims to keep their citizens in a state of permanent hostility with India in order to perpetuate their stay in power and control of national resources and detract them from core political and economic problems." He added that the "de facto coup by the military through the 27thConstitutional Amendment is only its most recent manifestation." The Indian envoy was referring to Pakistan's parliament passing a constitutional amendment last year, which provided for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Field Marshal Asim Munir was appointed as Pakistan's first CDF after that.