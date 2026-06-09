Modi, Kuwaiti Amir discuss West Asia tensions; India thanks Oman for rescue

In a telephonic conversation with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condemned the recent attacks on Kuwait and expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in West Asia. New Delhi on Tuesday thanked Oman for rescuing 24 Indian crew members from a Palau-flagged fire-stricken tanker.

While officials in New Delhi did not comment on whether the discussions between the two leaders also covered energy supply issues, news agency Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Kuwait is offering to sell its crude to refiners in Asia for the first time since the conflict in West Asia started. At least 4 million barrels of Kuwait’s main export grade, carried on two very large crude carriers, are being offered to refiners in at least China and South Korea.

The renewed attacks among warring parties in West Asia have led to Iran targeting Kuwait's installations with drone strikes in recent days, including on June 3 at Kuwait International Airport, in which an Indian national was killed and several others injured. Another Indian national was killed in Kuwait in an Iranian strike on a power and water desalination plant on March 30. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi and the Amir of Kuwait exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia during their phone conversation. The Prime Minister reiterated the call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for the earliest restoration of peace and stability, the PMO statement said.

Modi thanked the Amir for his personal attention to the continued well-being and safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait. There are 1.03 million Indians living and working in Kuwait. Indians are the largest expatriate community in the Gulf country, comprising 20 per cent of its population. On June 3, India had condemned the attack on the airport in Kuwait and “strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted”, while calling upon all parties to cease such attacks. The Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that New Delhi had thanked Oman for rescuing 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged tanker that caught fire after it was allegedly attacked by the US Navy off the coast of Oman on Monday. Sources said the vessel, MT Marivex, made four attempts to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports in recent days. On three occasions, the vessel turned away after repeated warnings by the US Navy, the sources said. The vessel caught fire after it was hit by a missile on Monday.