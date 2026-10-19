Naval platforms worth ₹2.41 trn accorded AoN, RFP out for four LPDs: VCNS

Forty-two naval platforms are already on order, while another 78 platforms and 120 fast interceptor craft, worth approximately ₹2.41 trillion, have been accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar said on Monday. He added that the programme to acquire landing platform docks (LPDs), amphibious warships designed to transport and land troops, vehicles and equipment, is also moving forward, with qualified shipyards recently invited to submit competitive bids.

Vice Admiral Kochhar was speaking at a press conference in New Delhi to brief on Swavlamban 2026, the navy's flagship innovation and indigenisation seminar, to be held in the capital on October 26 and 27.

He said the navy is pursuing development across all domains: air, sea, underwater, cyber, space, asymmetric and new technologies. With this in mind, it is taking forward a platform- and capability-centric approach, and has drawn up a Maritime Capability Perspective Plan for the purpose. The navy is also looking at new technologies such as artificial intelligence and cognitive and deception systems, as well as niche areas such as advanced propulsion, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technology, drones and counter-drone systems, and quantum technology, particularly for secure encrypted communication. "All of this also has to be inducted and included on our platforms and in our navy so that we become a multi-dimensional, networked force capable of multi-domain operations," he said.

The procurement process for the naval platforms granted AoN is at different stages and is being progressed, he said. An AoN signifies the official recognition of the armed forces’ need for specific equipment or capabilities and marks the initial step in the procurement process. Responding to a media question, Vice Admiral Kochhar said, "We have already started programmes under the 'Make' category [of the Defence Acquisition Procedure] to develop an indigenous diesel engine. We have also received AoN under the same scheme for a 24-28 megawatt marine gas turbine, including gas turbine generators. We have signed certain MoUs to bring in electric propulsion, and have received government approvals for that as well. As for the LPDs, I'm glad to share that the RFP (request for proposal) for four LPDs was issued to the shortlisted shipyards last week. Similarly, the RFP for the next-generation frigate was issued a couple of weeks ago, and responses are awaited."

Integrated full electric propulsion (IFEP) technology is to be developed under an inter-governmental agreement with the United Kingdom. In such systems, a vessel's marine gas turbines, diesel generators or both generate electricity instead of driving its propellers directly. That power simultaneously runs the propulsion motors, lighting, computers, life support, sensors and weapon systems. The IFEP system is earmarked for the four amphibious LPDs the navy plans to acquire. On Swavlamban, Vice Admiral Kochhar said, "As the Indian Navy prepares for the fifth edition, our collective objective remains consistent: to bring India's technological talent closer to the operational needs of the navy and to translate indigenous innovation into practical capability at sea."

He noted that Swavlamban has grown from around 800 participants at its first edition to nearly 3,000 last year. "This reflects the widening engagement of the nation's defence ecosystem," he said. He added that more than 4,000 proposals have been received from Indian innovators through the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework, with around 150 MSMEs and start-ups participating. "Acceptance of Necessity has been accorded for projects worth more than ₹3,500 crore, while contracts worth over ₹1,900 crore have been concluded," he said. Swavlamban's significance lies not only in its scale but also in the growing sophistication of the challenges it addresses, he said. These range from quantum positioning systems and high-power microwave directed-energy systems to an extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle and indigenous ramjet engines for fixed-wing aerial platforms.