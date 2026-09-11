Navigation freedom, seafarers' safety crucial for trade: PM Modi at Brics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for freedom of navigation and safety of seafarers to promote global trade.

"Global trade can move forward only when sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe. That is why India is a steadfast advocate of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers," he said here at the BRICS Business Forum.

With over 2 lakh registered startups and 120 unicorns, India is becoming a global solutions hub, the Prime Minister noted.

Amid global uncertainties, India is a source of confidence for growth and stability, Modi said, adding that at a time when trade barriers are rising across the world, India is building economic bridges.