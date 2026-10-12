Navy commissions third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft Mangrol

Mangrol, the Indian Navy's third anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), was commissioned here on Monday, a step expected to strengthen the force's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters where larger warships face operational limitations.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, the ship can operate alongside maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other warships to detect and counter submarine threats.

Its induction will enhance the Navy's ability to protect ports, harbours and coastal approaches while supporting wider fleet operations.

Amid growing underwater threats in the evolving maritime security environment, the commissioning of Mangrol marks an important milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters.

The ship's induction also reflects India's growing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. Named after Mangrol, a coastal town and prominent fishing harbour in Gujarat's Junagadh district, the ship carries forward the legacy of the erstwhile INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper that served the Indian Navy until April 2004. The naming of the ship continues the Navy's tradition of preserving the legacy of its former warships. Built with over 80 per cent indigenous content, Mangrol reflects India's growing capabilities in warship design, construction and integration of advanced weapons and sensors, the Navy said.