Need to guard against internal strife and narrow interests: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged people to remain vigilant against internal strife, saying some individuals have repeatedly betrayed the nation for their narrow interests and caused severe harm to the country, even without using weapons, through their ideology and actions.

"Freedom is not merely a right, it comes with responsibility. Democracy is not limited to just casting a vote, it also entails fulfilling one's duties, respecting the Constitution and discharging one's responsibilities towards the nation," he said Singh was speaking at the inauguration of the Fragrance Park and unveiling of the statues of Lala Lajpat Rai and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Lucknow's Chowk area.

"We have lost our independence a number of times in the past due to infighting. Some people have always taken advantage of this. For the sake of their narrow interests, they have repeatedly betrayed India. Even without weapons, such individuals have caused immense harm to India through their ideology and actions alone," Singh said. "India is an independent nation. It is a democratic country, a constitutional republic and a welfare state. However, we must also continue our struggle to uphold all these ideals," he said, adding, "it is our duty to make India number one in the world in the fields of economy, knowledge and science." Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, said that children visiting the park may one day ask their parents about Lala Lajpat Rai, and in the process learn about the life of the great freedom fighter.