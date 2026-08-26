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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nepal floods: PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, offers humanitarian assistance

Nepal floods: PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, offers humanitarian assistance

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river

Nepal Flood, Flood
Aug. 26, 2026, Debris lies scattered after a sudden and massive flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River, killing four people, in Rasuwa, Nepal.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 7:29 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods there and told him that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.

Modi also said that people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi river at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time."  The prime minister also said that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

"Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," he said.

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiNepalIndia Nepal ties

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

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