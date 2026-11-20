Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will arrive in India on Sunday to review the full range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

It will be his first visit to India after assuming the charge of the top office in March. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Shah will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

At the invitation of PM Modi, Nepal PM Shah will pay a State visit to India from 22 to 23, it said.

"The visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the MEA said.

"It will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the bilateral partnership and advance mutually beneficial cooperation," it added. Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti Beti" relationship. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India. "India and Nepal share close and friendly relations, rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties," the MEA said.

"Bilateral cooperation has witnessed progress across diverse sectors, including trade and commerce, development partnership, energy and water resources, and physical and digital connectivity, with growing engagement in newer areas." In May, the bilateral relations came under some unease following Shah's remarks seeking involvement of China and the United Kingdom to address the long-standing border dispute between India and Nepal. Days later, New Delhi categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve its boundary row with Nepal, saying the two countries have an established bilateral mechanism to deal with all aspects of the border issue. Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.