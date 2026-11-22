Setting the stage for a new chapter in bilateral ties, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is scheduled to arrive in India on Sunday for a two-day State visit from November 22 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit marks Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral visit abroad in his capacity as Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will serve as an occasion to review the breadth of India-Nepal ties and deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple areas.

During his stay, Prime Minister Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 to review the full scope of India-Nepal ties and share perspectives on regional and global matters of common concern.

According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shah will depart for New Delhi on Sunday aboard a Nepal Airlines aircraft, accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials. Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai earlier said during a press briefing on Friday that both Prime Ministers would engage in delegation-level discussions on Monday, covering a wide array of shared priorities, before jointly addressing a press conference after their bilateral talks. Prime Minister Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of his visiting Nepali counterpart and his accompanying delegation later that same day.

Rai further noted that both nations are slated to inaugurate several completed projects in the connectivity and energy cooperation sectors, alongside laying foundation stones for upcoming projects during the visit. The discussions are slated to centre on bolstering economic partnerships spanning trade, transportation, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure growth. Both governments will also exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development. Prime Minister Balendra Shah is heading a 34-member official government delegation to New Delhi. The visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum designed to attract Indian investment to Nepal and offer an avenue for business representatives from both nations to explore collaborative opportunities.