Nibe's Vayu Astra-1 completes successful maiden trials for Indian Army

A couple of days after the successful test-firing of the long-range Suryastra rocket system, Pune-based defence technology firm Nibe Limited on Thursday announced the successful completion of the first technical trials of its Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition, marking another significant milestone in India’s push towards precision-guided weapon systems under the Make in India initiative.

According to the company, the trials were conducted against a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Indian Army for a 100-km-range loitering munition system. The tests were carried out at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan and at Joshimath (Malari) in Uttarakhand under varied operational conditions, including high-altitude environments.

Nibe Limited said the Vayu Astra-1 successfully completed its first technical trial with a 10-kg warhead during an anti-personnel strike mission at Pokhran. The loitering munition reportedly struck a target located 100 km away in a single attempt while achieving a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than one metre, demonstrating very high precision. “The trial also validated critical operational capabilities such as abort, attack and re-attack functions, which are considered essential for modern intelligent loitering weapon systems,” the company said in a filing to stock exchanges on Thursday. In another major demonstration, the defence firm conducted an anti-armour night strike using an infrared camera-guided targeting system. The loitering munition successfully hit the target within a CEP of two metres in a single attempt. The trials also demonstrated the capability to transfer operational control from the Ground Control Station (GCS) to a Forward Control Station located nearly 70 km away, a feature aimed at enhancing operational flexibility and battlefield survivability.

The endurance capability of the Vayu Astra-1 was tested in the high-altitude terrain of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, where the loitering munition reportedly achieved an endurance flight time exceeding 90 minutes. The high-altitude loitering operations were conducted at elevations above 14,000 feet to check the system’s ability to operate effectively in difficult mountainous terrain and extreme weather conditions typically encountered along India’s northern borders. The company said the loitering munition was safely recovered after mission completion for subsequent flights, indicating reusable operational capability that could reduce costs and improve mission sustainability. Loitering munitions, often described as “suicide drones” or “kamikaze drones”, are becoming central to modern warfare because of their ability to hover over target areas, identify threats and strike with high precision.