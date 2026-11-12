No clarity on Quad Summit in Manila, Modi-Trump meeting in works: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on the margins of the East Asia Summit in Manila, the Philippines, which is to be held next week, is still in the works, while a meeting of Quad leaders remains uncertain, Ministry of External Affairs officials said on Thursday.

Modi had skipped last year’s annual India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which took place in Kuala Lumpur, and addressed it virtually, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the East Asia Summit.

The PM will be on a three-day visit to Manila, beginning Monday, to attend the annual ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit. Modi last met Trump on June 17, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France, a meeting that took place between the two after more than a year during which India-US ties frayed over the White House’s proximity to Pakistan’s military leadership and issues related to immigration, energy and tariffs.

Modi’s meeting with Trump, if it takes place in Manila, will be their first after the reverses that Trump’s Republican Party faced in the midterm polls in the US earlier this month. The two are likely to have a bilateral meeting when Modi visits Florida, US, to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in mid-December. Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said they did not yet have details on whether a meeting of the Quad leaders would take place in Manila. Officials said it would be incorrect to infer that Washington had lost interest in the Quad grouping.