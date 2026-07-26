No talks with Pakistan except on PoK: Rajnath Singh on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed Pakistan for making terrorism a "part of its state policy", and said there will be no talks with the country other than on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, which is a "part of India illegally occupied" by it.

In his address at the Kargil War Memorial here, the defence minister also said that Operation Sindoor clearly demonstrated what will be the fate of those who attempt to threaten India with terrorism, asserting that the country can respond to any misadventure by Pakistan in a manner "beyond their imagination".

The occasion was the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, with Singh describing India's victory in the Kargil war in 1999 as "a diamond studded in the crown of Bharat Mata".

Recalling the Operation Sindoor conducted in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said the Indian armed forces dealt a severe blow to the backers and supporters of terrorism. "Operation Sindoor made it clear what the fate will be of those who attempt to threaten India with terrorism," Rajnath said. Asserting that India and its armed forces have the capacity to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan in a manner "beyond their imagination", he said, "Any evil step towards the sovereignty and integrity of India will meet with the same fate." "There will be no talks with Pakistan other than on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK), a part of India which it occupied illegally," the defence minister said.

Sharpening his attack on the neighbouring country, Singh said at a time when India is designing ships, Pakistan is busy engaging in terror design. "While we are finding new ways of innovation, Pakistan is seeking new ways of infiltration. Today, India is making data centres but Pakistan is busy creating radical centres," the defence minister said. Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay, the name given to India's military operation to reclaim the heights of Kargil after Pakistan's infiltration, which culminated on this day in 1999. "The victory in Kargil wasn't just a military or diplomatic success; our soldiers exhibited indomitable courage and valour. I salute our bravehearts and their valour on 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas," Singh said.