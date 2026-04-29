'Once-in-a-generation opportunity': New Zealand PM hails FTA with India

In a landmark development for Indo-Pacific economic relations, New Zealand and India have finalised a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), hailed by leadership in both nations as a transformative milestone. While Wellington views the pact as a critical gateway to the world's most populous consumer base, New Delhi has framed the deal as part of an unprecedented surge in its global trade diplomacy, with further major agreements with the US and EU on the horizon.

In a video address shared on the social media platform X on Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted the immense scale of the Indian market. "Well, look, you've probably heard about the Indian FTA getting signed in India over the weekend, and this is fantastic news because it's a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Zealand. Why do I say that? Well, it's pretty simple. India is now the most populous country on planet earth," the Prime Minister said.

Elaborating on the demographic shift, Luxon noted that India's population of roughly 1.5 billion people is becoming increasingly affluent. "They have about one and a half billion people inside the country. They're increasingly getting wealthier, and as a result, they want to consume higher quality products and services from places like New Zealand. And, importantly also, it's going to become the world's third largest economy," he added. The Prime Minister emphasised that the agreement allows New Zealand to integrate itself into India's rapid economic ascent. He stated, "So there's a huge opportunity for New Zealand to grow with India as India moves from low-income to middle-income, demanding more of New Zealand's products and services."

Addressing the specifics of the trade benefits, Luxon pointed out that the deal provides immediate relief from restrictive trade barriers. "Of about the 95 per cent of stuff that we export to India, the good news is that right from day one, 57 per cent is tariff-free, and it moves up over the course of the agreement. So we get more and more of our goods not having to deal with the extra costs," he said. The reduction in tariffs is expected to significantly level the playing field for Kiwi exporters on the global stage. Luxon remarked, "It makes them much more competitive. It means that we can compete with products from all around the world in the Indian marketplace as it grows."

Complementing this perspective from New Delhi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the newly inked pact marks the seventh such agreement finalised during his tenure over the last three-and-a-half years. Goyal, alongside New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay, signed the deal on Monday, which is slated to become operational by the end of this year. Highlighting the rapid pace of India's trade diplomacy, Goyal revealed that the government is poised to secure further landmark deals with major Western powers. "With this India-New Zealand FTA, it is the seventh free trade agreement that I am signing in the last three and a half years. Two more to go very soon in the next few months with the European Union EU and the United States of America USA," Goyal stated.