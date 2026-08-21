Pakistan army chief says Balochistan militants are foreign proxies

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday described militants active in Balochistan as "foreign-sponsored proxies" working to destabilise the restive province.

Munir made the remarks while interacting with prominent figures and political leaders from Balochistan, according to a statement issued by the army.

Balochistan has been facing a long-running separatist insurgency led by groups, including the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which seeks independence for the mineral-rich province.

Munir stressed that the present and future of Balochistan and Pakistan are "one and forever".

Without naming any country, he alleged that militants active in the province "are foreign-sponsored proxies being employed by hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan, obstruct its development and create a wedge between the state and its people".

Munir said the destiny of Balochistan rests only in the hands of its people. Insurgents demanding independence for Balochistan have been alleging political marginalisation and exploitation of the province's natural resources by the central government. The BLA has in recent years stepped up attacks targeting security forces, government installations, Chinese nationals and projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In July, militants attacked a police check post in the Ziarat area, in which 27 policemen were killed. In May, the BLA carried out a suicide bombing attack on a shuttle train in Quetta, killing at least 47 people and injuring 98 others.