Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian aircraft till Aug 23

Pakistan on Saturday extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft until August 23, according to the country's airports authority.

Pakistan and India imposed matching airspace restrictions on each other's airlines after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.

"Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights," said a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

According to the NOTAM, the restriction will remain in force until 11:59 pm on August 23.

The decision was taken ahead of the expiry of the previous ban on July 24.