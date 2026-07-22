Paras Defence to invest ₹6,200 cr to set up chip packaging facility in MP

Indian defence engineering company Paras Defence ​and Space Technologies said on Wednesday that its semiconductor unit would invest ₹6,200 crore ($643.79 million) to ‌set up a ​chip packaging ​and testing facility in the central ​Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Paras Semiconductors, a subsidiary of ​the company, signed a memorandum ‌of understanding with the Madhya ​Pradesh government's department of science and technology to jointly set up an outsourced ‌semiconductor assembly ​and test (OSAT) ‌facility in the Indore-Ujjain region.

An ‌OSAT plant packages, assembles and ​tests foundry-made silicon wafers, turning them into finished semiconductor ​chips.

The facility will undertake advanced chip packaging operations ‌and test the packaged ‌chips for reliability, the company said.