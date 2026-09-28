Piyush Goyal to visit US for G20 meet, hold talks on interim trade deal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the G20 Trade Ministerial and engage with his US counterpart during his seven-day visit to the nation beginning Tuesday. This will advance the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim deal.

The G20 Trade Ministerial is scheduled in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) for Wednesday and Thursday. Goyal will also visit Chicago and New York.

“On the sidelines of the (G20) meeting, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts. The engagements will focus on expanding opportunities for farmers, fishermen, women entrepreneurs, startups, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other enterprises,” the commerce ministry said in a press release on Monday.

“Shri Piyush Goyal will also engage bilaterally with his counterpart from the United States as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US BTA and finalise an interim deal in line with the joint statement of February 7, 2026,” the release added. India and the US issued a joint statement on the first tranche of the agreement this year in February, agreeing on a lower reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent for Indian goods. However, soon after, the Supreme Court of the United States scrapped the legal basis for the reciprocal tariff. Since then, both sides have held several rounds of negotiations to update the terms of the deal.

New Delhi has maintained for the last few months that it is only waiting for Washington to devise a mechanism to ensure India gets a tariff edge over other competing economies under the deal. Goyal reiterated this position several times in the past, including last week. The latest bilateral meeting comes as the US passed a law authorising President Donald Trump to impose up to a 100 per cent tariff on India for its energy purchases from Russia. Trump is yet to announce a final decision on the tariff levy, including its rate and coverage. Besides the tariff threat from the Lindsey O Graham Act, Washington’s probe against India, alleging excess capacity under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, is also underway.

Section 301 allows the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to investigate foreign trade practices it considers unfair or harmful to US commerce. The office of the USTR has already imposed a 10 per cent additional tariff on Indian goods after concluding a separate Section 301 investigation in July. It had alleged the involvement of forced labour in the supply chain. Forced labour and excess capacity are also part of the G20 Trade Ministerial’s discussion agenda. Goyal will also meet chief executives of leading US companies in manufacturing, consumer goods, agribusiness, retail and technology in Milwaukee and Chicago, the release added. He will participate in business and startup roundtables, highlight investment and manufacturing opportunities in India, and invite US-based companies to deepen partnerships with Indian enterprises.