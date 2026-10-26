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PLA Air Force constrained by Tibetan plateau, says IAF chief A P Singh

IAF chief A P Singh says high-altitude airfields constrain China's air operations, while India benefits from lower-altitude bases, full payload capacity and faster response times

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh
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Indian Air Force, Chief, Amar Preet Singh
Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 6:05 AM IST
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Although China has undertaken significant modernisation of its air and aerospace capabilities and has a larger air force inventory than India, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force is constrained by the Tibetan plateau, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh has said in an interview with Business Standard.
 
“While its air force has a larger overall inventory, its operations against India are constrained by the geography of the Tibetan plateau, where high-altitude airfields reduce payload, range and turnaround time,” Singh said. “The Indian Air Force (IAF), by contrast, operates from lower-altitude, all-weather forward airbases with full payload and shorter response time.”
 
In response to a question on security assessments since last year’s Operation Sindoor, and with China and Pakistan upgrading their air forces, Singh said the IAF’s planning and capacity-building also take into consideration China-Pakistan collaboration to counter “collusive threats”.
 
But the number of fighter jets alone does not determine the balance of military power, he said, adding that the arrival of a fifth-generation aircraft in India’s neighbourhood does not in itself mean capability.
 
Singh said he shared concerns within India about the IAF’s falling squadron strength and would continue to push for faster deliveries of indigenous fighter jets. Despite the ongoing delays (“they have” mattered), the IAF will not walk away from the Tejas light combat aircraft programme (4.5-generation) because it is essential for self-reliance.
 
Singh, who retires on October 31, said there was no anxiety in the IAF over the integrated theatre command plan (potentially dividing air force assets), but that new structures, when created, must be able to absorb shifts in warfare and reflect India’s specific security requirements.
   

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Topics :Indian Air ForceTibetArmyDefence

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

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