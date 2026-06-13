PM embarks on France, Slovakia visit; G7 Summit, bilateral talks on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a five-day visit to France and Slovakia, where discussions are expected to focus on strategic cooperation, partnerships, and India's engagement with Europe, before he joins world leaders at the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, also in France.

The Indian prime minister is visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron and Slovakia at the invitation of Robert Fico, prime minister of the Slovak Republic. His visit to Slovakia is the first by an Indian PM since that nation's independence in 1993.

In a statement before his departure, PM Modi said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision and noted that bilateral ties were elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership during the French President’s visit to India earlier this year.

“France occupies a special place in India’s strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well,” he said. During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event on June 14, which is being organised as part of the India-France Year of Innovation and looks to linking Indian startups with global investors.

The prime minister added he was looking forward to holding discussions with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava. “I will also have the opportunity to interact with Slovak business leaders. Building on the momentum of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the visit will further energize our Strategic Partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member,” he said. PM Modi will then travel to Évian-les-Bains to participate in the G7 Summit on June 16 and 17. Calling it a reflection of the trust placed in India by its international partners, he noted that this would be the eighth consecutive G7 summit to which India has been invited.