PM Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit, set for talks with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday to attend the G7 Summit and exchange views with world leaders on key global issues.

This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited.

"Reached Evian, France, for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues," Modi said in a post on X.

He said that India "remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet."

Modi arrived in Evian from Geneva. At the Geneva airport, Modi was received by the President of Switzerland, Guy Parmelin.