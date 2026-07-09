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PM Modi, Australia's Albanese laud deeper bilateral ties ahead of summit

The two leaders are expected to sign agreements on defence and energy as they seek to expand economic and strategic cooperation

PM Narendra Modi
Modi is on a diplomatic tour of the region, arriving in Australia from Indonesia where he signed defence and industrial deals with President Prabowo Subianto | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 8:34 AM IST
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By James Mayger
 
Hours before they’ll meet for a summit, the leaders of Australia and India lauded their nations’ close relationship as they pledged to further deepen economic and defence ties. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told business leaders in Melbourne that India’s scale and Australia’s expertise create a mutually beneficial opportunity, adding that his country offers “vast opportunities,” according to a statement Thursday from the Indian government. 
 
“As leaders, Prime Minister Modi and I are always willing to deepen and diversify the connections between our nations,” Modi’s Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese said at a separate event. “Everything that we see here today is proof that the future is indeed in very, very good hands.”
The two leaders will meet for a summit later in the day where they are expected to sign agreements on defence and energy before attending a rally for the Indian diaspora.
 
In his remarks, Albanese paid tribute to the Australian-Indian community, saying that Australian multiculturalism is “not something up for debate.” Right-wing Senator Pauline Hanson has recently called for Australia to become a monocultural society, a demand that Albanese has rejected. 
 
Modi is on a diplomatic tour of the region, arriving in Australia from Indonesia where he signed defence and industrial deals with President Prabowo Subianto. He heads to New Zealand on Friday. 
 
Meanwhile, Albanese has been on a whistle-stop tour of the region, signing defence deals with Fiji and attending a rugby league game with three counterparts from Pacific island nations Wednesday night. 
Defence and security ties will likely be a feature of Modi’s talks with Albanese. Defence ministers from both countries met in June and pledged stronger military cooperation, including finalizing a joint maritime security roadmap. 
 
Also on the table are discussions about Australian uranium shipments to India, local media have reported. The two sides agreed almost a decade ago to permit the trade, but it has been delayed by negotiations over safeguards to ensure the material can’t be used for nuclear weapons.
 
Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome on Thursday afternoon followed by his bilateral talks with Albanese and joint statements. There will be no press conference.
After arriving in Melbourne, Modi attended a musical performance, according to posts from his official account on the social media platform X. 
 
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Topics :Narendra ModiAnthony AlbaneseAustraliaIndia Australia

First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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