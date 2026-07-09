PM Modi, Australia's Albanese laud deeper bilateral ties ahead of summit

By James Mayger

Hours before they’ll meet for a summit, the leaders of Australia and India lauded their nations’ close relationship as they pledged to further deepen economic and defence ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told business leaders in Melbourne that India’s scale and Australia’s expertise create a mutually beneficial opportunity, adding that his country offers “vast opportunities,” according to a statement Thursday from the Indian government.

The two leaders will meet for a summit later in the day where they are expected to sign agreements on defence and energy before attending a rally for the Indian diaspora. “As leaders, Prime Minister Modi and I are always willing to deepen and diversify the connections between our nations,” Modi’s Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese said at a separate event. “Everything that we see here today is proof that the future is indeed in very, very good hands.”

In his remarks, Albanese paid tribute to the Australian-Indian community, saying that Australian multiculturalism is “not something up for debate.” Right-wing Senator Pauline Hanson has recently called for Australia to become a monocultural society, a demand that Albanese has rejected. Modi is on a diplomatic tour of the region, arriving in Australia from Indonesia where he signed defence and industrial deals with President Prabowo Subianto. He heads to New Zealand on Friday. Defence and security ties will likely be a feature of Modi’s talks with Albanese. Defence ministers from both countries met in June and pledged stronger military cooperation, including finalizing a joint maritime security roadmap. Meanwhile, Albanese has been on a whistle-stop tour of the region, signing defence deals with Fiji and attending a rugby league game with three counterparts from Pacific island nations Wednesday night.